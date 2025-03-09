iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,598 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $578.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $599.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.94. The company has a market cap of $575.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

