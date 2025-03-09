iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Ellerson Group Inc. ADV

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 143.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,911 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,385,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,687,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,645,000 after purchasing an additional 29,499 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IWP opened at $121.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.12 and a 1 year high of $139.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

