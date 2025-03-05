Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Insider Anthony(Tony) Burgess Buys 16,620 Shares of Stock

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Free Report) insider Anthony(Tony) Burgess bought 16,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.31 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$88,302.06 ($55,535.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 17.99 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Diversified United Investment’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

