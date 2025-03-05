Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Insider Anthony(Tony) Burgess Buys 16,620 Shares of Stock

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Free Report) insider Anthony(Tony) Burgess bought 16,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.31 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$88,302.06 ($55,535.89).
Diversified United Investment Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 17.99 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.69.
Diversified United Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Diversified United Investment’s payout ratio is 94.12%.
About Diversified United Investment
Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified United Investment
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.