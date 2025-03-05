Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CEO Bradley J. Ehrman Buys 3,356 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $100,008.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,758. The trade was a 2.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DMLP opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.99. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 56.77% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 908,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,877,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,829,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 77,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

