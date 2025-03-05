Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.38

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3752 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 121.8% increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.
Gold Fields has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years. Gold Fields has a payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gold Fields to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.
Gold Fields Stock Performance
NYSE:GFI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,798,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,022. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.14. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $19.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gold Fields
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Fields
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.