Short Interest in Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA) Declines By 17.0%

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Auna in the third quarter worth $40,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Auna by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 55,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 24,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Auna by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,338,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 53,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Auna stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,785. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. Auna has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Auna from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

