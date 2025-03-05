Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Down 17.2% in February

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kesko Oyj Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KKOYY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Kesko Oyj has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Kesko Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.