Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Integrated Media Technology Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of IMTE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,498. Integrated Media Technology has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate for filters, air purifiers, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the sale of electronic glass; operation of Ouction, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and provision of halal certification and distribution of halal products.

