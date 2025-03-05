Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. 263,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,112. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $12.59.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Read More

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

