Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. 263,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,112. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $12.59.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
