Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of HNW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 23,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

