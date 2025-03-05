Horizon Gold Limited (ASX:HRN) Insider James (Jamie) Sullivan Acquires 101,013 Shares

Horizon Gold Limited (ASX:HRN – Get Free Report) insider James (Jamie) Sullivan purchased 101,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.41 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,011.28 ($25,793.26).

James (Jamie) Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, James (Jamie) Sullivan acquired 100,000 shares of Horizon Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$45,100.00 ($28,364.78).

Horizon Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $74.59 million, a PE ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 0.42.

About Horizon Gold

Horizon Gold Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of gold deposits in Australia. Its flagship project is the Gum Creek gold project covering an area of approximately 663 square kilometers located within the Southern Cross Province of the Youanmi Terrane in Western Australia.

