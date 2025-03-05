Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Raised by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,840,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,818 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 5.8% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $266,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,980,000 after purchasing an additional 111,570 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 343,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.12. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

