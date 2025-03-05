Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation has increased its dividend by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 0.99. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.