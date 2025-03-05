Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.320-7.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.740-1.750 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Mizuho assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.48.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $220.32. 1,491,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,440. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $170.25 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.53. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.39). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

