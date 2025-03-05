Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Parkland Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PKIUF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,212. Parkland has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $32.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

