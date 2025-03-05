Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Aquestive Therapeutics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AQST traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. 1,379,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,951. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AQST. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

