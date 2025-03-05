LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Announces Earnings Results

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68, Zacks reports. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. LendingTree updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

LendingTree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TREE traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 387,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,010. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $538.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $62.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Capmk raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 13,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $516,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,912.28. This trade represents a 11.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott V. Totman acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.59 per share, for a total transaction of $144,712.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,029.28. The trade was a 25.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

