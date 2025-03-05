Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows Sells 18,106 Shares

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 18,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.43, for a total transaction of C$1,003,615.58.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$55.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.05. The company has a market cap of C$32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$46.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.47.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

