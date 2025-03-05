Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as low as $0.48. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 432 shares trading hands.

Pharma-Bio Serv Trading Down 14.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $11.02 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Pharma-Bio Serv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Pharma-Bio Serv’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

