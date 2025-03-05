Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Insider Craig Mitchell Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG – Get Free Report) insider Craig Mitchell bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.38 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$135,200.00 ($85,031.45).

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Scentre Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Scentre Group’s dividend payout ratio is 212.50%.

Scentre Group owns and operates a leading portfolio of 42 Westfield destinations with 37 located in Australia and five in New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Westfield destinations are strategically located in the heart of the local communities we serve. Our centres are considered community hubs that connect people with services and experiences that enrich their daily lives.

