Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (E+) Rating for 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TURN stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.

Institutional Trading of 180 Degree Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth $46,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

