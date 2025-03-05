What is Diamond Equity’s Forecast for CNTM FY2024 Earnings?

Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM – Free Report) – Analysts at Diamond Equity issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Connectm Technology Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond expects that the company will earn ($1.18) per share for the year. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Connectm Technology Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of CNTM opened at $0.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. Connectm Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

Connectm Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CNTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Connectm Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Connectm Technology Solutions by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 98,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Connectm Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Connectm Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Connectm Technology Solutions news, insider Mahesh Choudhury acquired 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $30,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,768 shares in the company, valued at $283,147.12. The trade was a 11.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Connectm Technology Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with an AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides solutions for residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), with a proprietary digital platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, overall energy costs, and carbon footprint.

