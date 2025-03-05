Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Price Performance

Shares of MCHX opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.92. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89.

Get Marchex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Marchex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marchex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

Read More

