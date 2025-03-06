Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 775 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $23,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $692,701,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 674.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,122,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,314,000 after buying an additional 1,848,625 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 123.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,471,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,398,000 after buying an additional 1,364,635 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 224.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,750,000 after buying an additional 1,173,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $57,335,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

