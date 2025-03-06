Dogecoin Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $30.40 billion and $1.68 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.46 or 0.00115751 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000348 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 148,317,606,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is an open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency launched in December 2013 by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. Initially created as a joke based on the “Doge” meme featuring a Shiba Inu named Kabosu, it quickly grew in popularity. Dogecoin runs on a decentralised blockchain, using Proof-of-Work (PoW) and the Scrypt algorithm, making it less energy-intensive than Bitcoin. Its key uses include tipping content creators, donations, and payments for goods and services. The community is known for its charitable initiatives, such as supporting the Jamaican bobsled team and clean water projects. Despite its humorous origins, Dogecoin has developed a strong community and growing ecosystem, with ongoing development by the Dogecoin Core team and governance provided by the Dogecoin Foundation. There is no maximum supply, and miners earn 10,000 DOGE per minute, encouraging frequent usage rather than holding. Dogecoin remains a unique digital asset with widespread community support.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

