Dogecoin Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $30.40 billion and $1.68 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00010975 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.46 or 0.00115751 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Dogecoin Profile
Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 148,317,606,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
