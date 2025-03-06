ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in ATI were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in ATI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ATI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in ATI by 12.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in ATI by 86.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 7.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

ATI Stock Up 2.9 %

ATI stock opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.44. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other ATI news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $657,459.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,261.54. This trade represents a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ATI

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.