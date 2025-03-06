BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.36 and traded as high as C$3.42. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 52,600 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$297.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Armand Des Rosiers bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.33 per share, with a total value of C$49,950.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,275 shares of company stock worth $81,525. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 77 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion. BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB’s Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

Further Reading

