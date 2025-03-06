BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.36 and traded as high as C$3.42. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 52,600 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTB.UN
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
In related news, Director Armand Des Rosiers bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.33 per share, with a total value of C$49,950.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,275 shares of company stock worth $81,525. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 77 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion. BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB’s Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.
Further Reading
