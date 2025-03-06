Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 12.61. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

