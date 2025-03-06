City of London (LON:CTY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 435.50 ($5.61) and traded as high as GBX 446.50 ($5.76). City of London shares last traded at GBX 444 ($5.72), with a volume of 805,909 shares changing hands.

City of London Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 435.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 433.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Get City of London alerts:

City of London Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. City of London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

About City of London

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.