Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $216.77 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $198.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.02 and a 200 day moving average of $226.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

