Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 101.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Moderna were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,899,000 after buying an additional 1,823,276 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,166,000 after acquiring an additional 906,114 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,825,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 773,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,175,000 after acquiring an additional 298,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,344,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,472,000 after purchasing an additional 211,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on Moderna in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Moderna Trading Up 15.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.86. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $170.47.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

