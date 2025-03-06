Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $238,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 702 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summerhill Capital Management lnc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. now owns 6,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS Stock Up 1.4 %

ANSYS stock opened at $327.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.82 and a twelve month high of $363.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.76.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

