Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 237,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 694.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 447.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of UCTT opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 303.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

