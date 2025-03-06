First Business Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 8.1% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $81,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,987,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,386,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,411,000 after buying an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 934,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,778,000 after buying an additional 109,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 797,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,342,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $388.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $405.92 and its 200 day moving average is $391.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

