Thomas K. Equels Acquires 83,334 Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,764,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,683.48. This trade represents a 4.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Up 6.6 %

AIM ImmunoTech stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About AIM ImmunoTech

(Get Free Report)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.