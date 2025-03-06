Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.9 %

CPIX stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

