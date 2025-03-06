Ethos Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.83.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

