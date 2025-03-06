CURRENC Group (NASDAQ:CURR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of CURRENC Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

CURRENC Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CURRENC Group stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90. CURRENC Group has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $13.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CURRENC Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CURRENC Group stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURRENC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CURR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of CURRENC Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURRENC Group Company Profile

Currenc Group, Inc engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

