Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Barclays

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, February 14th.
Evolus Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Evolus
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Evolus by 17,440.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
About Evolus
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
