Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Barclays

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get Evolus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOLS

Evolus Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Evolus

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Evolus has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $17.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Evolus by 17,440.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.