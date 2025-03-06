Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Releases Earnings Results

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 14.73%.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

NYSE DLNG traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.06. 37,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,403. The company has a market capitalization of $149.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.36. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Dynagas LNG Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Dynagas LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

