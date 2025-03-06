Ethos Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,457 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 2.9% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $22,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT opened at $91.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average of $94.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.