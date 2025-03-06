Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 288 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $54.15 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

