Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $108.56 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,043,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,317 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $108,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PACCAR by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,434,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,172 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PACCAR by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,194,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PACCAR by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,515,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,692 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,186,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PACCAR by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,074,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,047,000 after acquiring an additional 576,532 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. Citigroup decreased their price target on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $636,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $100,929.63. This trade represents a 86.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $11,565,536.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,717.80. This represents a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $102.97 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $90.04 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.69%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

