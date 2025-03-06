Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $199.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $173.17 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

