E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,532 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,350,000 after purchasing an additional 290,784 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $101.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.89 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

