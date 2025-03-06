Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Announces Earnings Results

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 21.25 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Rentokil Initial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 7.25%.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

RTO stock traded down GBX 34.90 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 353.10 ($4.55). 34,452,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,312,139. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 336.30 ($4.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 517.60 ($6.67). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 395.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 407.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Rentokil Initial

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Brian Baldwin acquired 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 413 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £30,975,000 ($39,926,527.46). 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 440 ($5.67) to GBX 430 ($5.54) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

