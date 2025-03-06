Ibstock (LON:IBST) Releases Earnings Results

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ibstock had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.01%.

Shares of IBST traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 166.60 ($2.15). 543,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,643. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 167.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 180.21. The stock has a market cap of £656.42 million, a PE ratio of 90.20, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34. Ibstock has a 52-week low of GBX 133 ($1.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 212 ($2.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 225 ($2.90) to GBX 240 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

