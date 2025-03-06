One Capital Management LLC Sells 676 Shares of FundX Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:XNAV)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FundX Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:XNAV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of FundX Aggressive ETF worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

FundX Aggressive ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XNAV opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.04. FundX Aggressive ETF has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $75.59.

FundX Aggressive ETF Profile

The fundX Aggressive ETF (XNAV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, global fund-of-funds that primarily invests in sector and aggressive equity ETFs based on global market trends. XNAV was launched on Jul 1, 2002 and is managed by FundX.

