One Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in RPM International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in RPM International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $124.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.69 and a 1 year high of $141.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.37. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPM. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

