Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Insider Christine McLoughlin Buys 200 Shares

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) insider Christine McLoughlin bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$261.73 ($165.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,346.00 ($33,130.38).

Cochlear Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Cochlear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 13th will be given a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous Interim dividend of $2.00. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.35%.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

